Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $12.33

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.61 billion and approximately $227.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.33 or 0.00027143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00021254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,892,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,075,559 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

