Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $11,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $605.18 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.66 and a 200-day moving average of $530.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

