Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.92

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 258758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

