Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.92

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 258758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.