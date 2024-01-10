Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.93

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 10786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
