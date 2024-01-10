Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.93

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 10786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

