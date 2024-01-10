Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 36,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

