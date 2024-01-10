Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 396.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.