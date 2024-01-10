Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 154,210 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:IMFL opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

