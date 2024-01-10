Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.19

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 43116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $841.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

