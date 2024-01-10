Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

OMFL stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.