Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Position Boosted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RYE opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $516.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.