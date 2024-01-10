Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 492,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 533,398 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $43.05.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

