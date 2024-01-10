Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.57

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 9609880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

