iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,103.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

