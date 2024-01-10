iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.29% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $118,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 331,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,443,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

