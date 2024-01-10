iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.41

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.41 and last traded at $139.39, with a volume of 1966779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

