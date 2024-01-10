iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.94

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 152230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,415,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.