iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

