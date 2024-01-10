iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 349,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.38. 6,206,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

