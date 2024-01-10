iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $137,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

