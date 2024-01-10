iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.54

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 499527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,034,000 after buying an additional 481,932 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 1,817,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after buying an additional 803,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 442,509 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.