iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 359,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 124,827 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,712,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,103,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

