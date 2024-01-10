iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 359,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 124,827 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.37.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
