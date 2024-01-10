iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. 33,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $60.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

