iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 518,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 850,886 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $38.51.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

