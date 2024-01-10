iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

