iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.81

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1522525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

