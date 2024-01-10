iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Up 7.9%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.65. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.