iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.43

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 825984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

