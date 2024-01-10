iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.37

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 2423451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

