iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 2.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after acquiring an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,579,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

URTH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.39. 213,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $133.65.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.