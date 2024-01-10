iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $301.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.92 and a one year high of $305.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

