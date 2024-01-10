iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,177. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.20 and a 200-day moving average of $280.38. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

