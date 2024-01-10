iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,171,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

