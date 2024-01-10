iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,947,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,786,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

