iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SMMD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,393 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $820.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

