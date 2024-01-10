iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.60

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.60 and last traded at $122.37, with a volume of 778705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.