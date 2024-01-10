iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.59

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.56, with a volume of 1051251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

