iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $257.53

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.53 and last traded at $258.74, with a volume of 146204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.62.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

