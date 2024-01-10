iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $257.53

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.53 and last traded at $258.74, with a volume of 146204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.62.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
