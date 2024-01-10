Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.95

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 1837296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,000 shares of company stock worth $6,056,400. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $36,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $26,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 7,025.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,256,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after buying an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after buying an additional 2,145,713 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

