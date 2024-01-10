Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

JEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 126,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.