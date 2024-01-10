Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $7,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $328,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

