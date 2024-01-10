Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $144,161.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.04 or 0.99712590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00180911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

