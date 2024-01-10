JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-7% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.