Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 35,911 shares.The stock last traded at $91.91 and had previously closed at $90.66.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.