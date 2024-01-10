Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $40.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 23,454,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 10,043,800 shares.The stock last traded at $37.45 and had previously closed at $36.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

