Kava (KAVA) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $811.77 million and approximately $46.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,851 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

