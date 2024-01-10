Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $819.68 million and $39.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00076686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00021419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,851 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

