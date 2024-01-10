Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 64,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

KEYS stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

