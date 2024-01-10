KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.13 million and $87.35 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,742,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,742,811 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,742,911.55206288. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01750397 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

