Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $160.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.09), with a volume of 94593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.09).

Kistos Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.23.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

