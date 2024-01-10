Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

